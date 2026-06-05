What Cops Want in 2026: The reality of patrol

Download your copy by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” form on this page!

What does a patrol shift really look like in 2026?

Police1 asked 1,777 patrol officers to describe the realities of life on shift — from call volume and staffing levels to report writing, proactive policing and officer fatigue.

The results reveal a profession under constant pressure. Officers report moving from call to call with little time to reset, spending significant portions of their shift on administrative work and struggling to find opportunities for proactive policing. Many say staffing shortages, growing workloads and outdated systems are reshaping what patrol looks like today.

Whether you’re a chief evaluating staffing and deployment strategies, a supervisor trying to support your team or a patrol officer looking to see how your experience compares with others across the country, this report provides valuable insight into the challenges shaping modern patrol operations.

What patrol officers told us:



Only 15% say they have adequate time to recover after stressful or physically demanding calls

Only 30% believe agency leadership understands the realities of patrol

84% believe agency leaders should periodically work a patrol shift

57% finish their shifts mentally exhausted

One in four officers spent no time on proactive policing during their last shift

More than half say report writing is often or always interrupted by new calls

If you make decisions that affect patrol, supervise patrol officers or work the road yourself, this report offers an unfiltered look at the realities shaping modern patrol operations.

Thanks to our “What Cops Want” survey sponsor, Oracle.

Download your copy by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” box on this page!