Webinar: The hidden cost of the modern patrol shift

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Officers aren’t just busy — many are operating in a constant state of catch-up.

Police1’s “What Cops Want in 2026" survey, based on responses from 1,777 officers, reveals a patrol shift shaped by constant interruptions, report-writing demands and limited time to reset between calls. The result is a work environment where officers are not just responding to incidents, but struggling to stay ahead of an ever-growing workload. This has real consequences.

When officers are consistently behind, it affects decision-making, limits proactive policing, and contributes to fatigue that impacts performance and retention.

In this webinar, we’ll examine what the modern patrol shift actually looks like, what it costs when officers can’t keep up and where agencies can realistically intervene to improve how the job functions.

You’ll learn:



What the “What Cops Want” data reveals about how time is actually spent on a patrol shift

Why constant interruption and fragmented workflow are shaping officer performance

The hidden operational costs of officers working in a constant state of catch-up

How workload, reporting and staffing pressures combine to limit proactive policing

Practical ways leaders can reduce friction and improve how the shift functions

Join us to explore what that means for performance, safety and retention.

About our panel

Chief Scott Hughes has served in law enforcement since 1997, holding various leadership positions and driving organizational improvement through effective management and accountability. Chief Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education, and a proud graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy. He is a Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) and an active member of the Association of Force Investigators. He recently retired as Chief of Police in one of Ohio’s fastest-growing suburbs. He is the founder of Crosden Consulting, which provides expert witness services, consulting, and auditing for public safety organizations nationwide.

James Dudley is a 32-year veteran of the San Francisco Police Department where he retired as deputy chief of the Patrol Bureau. He has served as the DC of Special Operations and Liaison to the Department of Emergency Management where he served as Event and Incident Commander for a variety of incidents, operations and emergencies. He has a Master’s degree in Criminology and Social Ecology from the University of California at Irvine. He is currently a member of the Criminal Justice faculty at San Francisco State University, consults on organizational assessments for LE agencies and hosts the Policing Matters podcast for Police1.

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!