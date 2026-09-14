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Police Woman Day 2026: Honoring women who serve

Law enforcement agencies of every size used social media to spotlight the women serving in patrol, investigations and command staff

September 14, 2026 01:26 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Top: Madison Police Department/Facebook, Edmonton Police Service/Facebook, Seattle Police Department/Facebook. Bottom: Bellingham MA Police Department/Facebook, West Palm Beach Police Department/Facebook, FDLE (Facebook)

Each Sept. 12, law enforcement agencies recognize the women serving in their ranks, from patrol officers and detectives to trainers and command staff.

This year, departments large and small marked National Police Woman Day by honoring trailblazers, highlighting officers’ work and introducing communities to the people behind the badge.

A salute to trailblazers

At one of the largest metro agencies in the country, honoring the past means looking closely at exactly who paved the way.

Beyond the uniform

Mother, mentor, friend, officer — West Palm Beach PD makes the case that the badge is only one part of the job.

Extending the message

Florida Department of Law Enforcement took the day beyond its own ranks, honoring women serving across the state.

Every step forward

Madison PD ties today’s patrols to a promise made decades ago.

Women in the community

Oshkosh PD highlighted its women officers where they serve every day — in the community.

Recognition beyond the U.S.

National Police Woman Day recognition extended into Canada, where the Edmonton Police Service honored the women serving across its agency.

Many hats, one badge

Bellingham PD recognized the many hats its women officers wear — from mothers and aunts to sergeants, detectives and school resource officers.

The work speaks for itself

Seattle PD kept things simple, letting the day-to-day work of its officers make the case.

However each department chose to mark the day, the underlying story is the same one that’s been building for more than a century: women have earned a permanent place in every corner of policing. National Police Woman Day is a single day on the calendar, but the work it points to happens every shift, in every jurisdiction, year-round.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
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