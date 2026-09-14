Video: Calif. officer fatally shoots man stabbing women in alleged random attack

By Haley Parsley

The Sacramento Bee

SACRAMENTO COUNTYT, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released video footage Friday of a July 15 shooting in which a deputy killed a 23-year-old man as he was attacking a woman and her mother with a knife in their Foothill Farms garage.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ed Igoe narrated the seven-minute briefing video, which included audio from a 911 call and dashcam footage of the attack at the home on the 5700 block of Diablo Drive.

| WEBINAR: Building real-time intel workflows that work

Around 6:30 a.m. July 15, employees at a Starbucks near Elkhorn Boulevard and Diablo Drive called 911 to report that a man armed with a knife had entered the store and tried to force his way into a back room, where employees had barricaded themselves.

After the man left, employees locked the doors and called 911. “He keeps banging on everything,” the caller told a 911 dispatcher. “He has a knife in his hand.”

While on the phone with the dispatcher, the employee said the man walked away from the store. He was holding a kitchen knife, the caller said, and his stomach was bandaged as though he had been recently injured.

Home security footage released by the Sheriff’s Office showed the man running north on Diablo Drive. He stopped and appeared to repeatedly stab himself in the stomach with the knife.

The man then ran into an open garage at the home on the corner of Diablo Drive and Andrea Boulevard, the video showed.

Inside the garage, a 63-year-old woman was getting into her car when the man stabbed and cut her multiple times, Igoe said.

The woman’s 26-year-old daughter heard her screaming and ran to the garage, where she pushed the attacker off her mother, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the man then stabbed and cut the daughter multiple times.

Dashcam video footage released by the Sheriff’s Office showed a deputy arriving as the attack was underway.

Because the garage was dark, the footage provided a limited view of the attack. A person appeared to repeatedly raise an arm in a stabbing motion as a woman screamed.

The deputy, who pulled into the driveway, ran into the garage with his gun drawn and yelled “Stop!” repeatedly, the footage showed. He fired three shots and then ordered the man to drop the knife.

Immediately after the shooting, the deputy reported that the two women and the man were down but still breathing, according to dispatch audio from the call.

More deputies arrived moments later and began providing medical aid, the footage showed. The mother, with blood on her shirt, emerged from the garage as ambulances were en route. The daughter was carried out of the garage and placed on the ground as deputies and then firefighters tended to her, the video shows.

Fire personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, Igoe said. Both women were taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the assailant as 23-year-old Faryeshyi Allahdin. Investigators said the women appeared to have been randomly attacked and had no known connection to Allahdin.

No deputies were injured.

The Sheriff’s Office released the edited video — along with raw in-car camera footage and 911 calls and dispatch audio — under its use-of-force disclosure policy, adopted following the passage of AB748 in 2018, which mandates the public release of video from law enforcement critical incidents within 45 days.

©2026 The Sacramento Bee. Visit sacbee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.