BWC: Carjacking suspect strikes officer, vehicles before OIS

By Benjamin Rothstein

Capital Gazette

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Police Department on Monday released video footage from three officers’ body cameras taken during a nonfatal police shooting this spring.

The footage shows the moments leading to and immediately after an officer shot Jasmin Cooper, 28, in Severn on May 7. Cooper, a suspect in a carjacking, was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was later released from the hospital. An officer was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting.

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Police said they were called at 9:10 p.m. that day to the area of North Crain Highway and 11th Avenue in Glen Burnie after a hit-and-run report. Once on the scene, police said they were told that a suspect, later identified as Cooper, had crashed into a car and then “forcefully took” the car of a family member who came to help.

The video footage shows police confronting a suspect in the driver’s seat of a car soon after in Severn. The suspect’s face is blurred out.

With their guns drawn, a group of officers can be heard yelling, “turn the car off” and “get out of the car,” several times. Then, the driver accelerates toward the officers and attempts to drive away from the scene. Two officers then open fire at the vehicle as it drives away.

According to police, Cooper hit an officer with her car on Pioneer Drive in Severn as well as two patrol cars and a civilian car before an officer fired shots. Police said bullets went through Cooper’s driver’s side window and hit her arm.

Cooper’s vehicle continued to drive from Pioneer Drive onto Reece Road , then crashed into another vehicle near Reece Road and Telegraph Road. The footage ends with officers handcuffing Cooper and patching her wound.

Cooper was charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, multiple counts of reckless endangerment, first- and second-degree assault and related charges.

Cooper’s attorney, Martin J. Carroll, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The footage can be viewed on the police department’s YouTube channel.

Have a news tip? Contact Benjamin Rothstein at brothstein@baltsun.com, 443-928-1926.

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