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BWC: 2 Fla. deputies wounded in SWAT response as suspect fires through door

The suspect fired shots through a doorway as Hernando County deputies broke through a glass door to enter a home

September 11, 2026 12:29 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Two Hernando County sheriff’s deputies were shot while serving a search warrant related to an illegal narcotics investigation, video released by the agency shows.

Deputies and SWAT personnel arrived at a residence around on Sept. 10 and made multiple announcements identifying themselves as law enforcement before attempting to enter. Marked patrol vehicles had their emergency lights activated and a SWAT armored vehicle was positioned outside.

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Body camera video shows officers approaching the front door and using a loudspeaker to issue orders to surrender. When the suspect did not exit, officers began attempting to break through the door.

As an officer broke the glass, gunshots rang out. Officers quickly backed away, as one officer can be heard shouting “I’m hit!”

Two deputies were struck during the response.

Both deputies were taken to a hospital and later released. They are expected to recover.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces 12 counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and charges related to firearm and ammunition possession, shooting into an occupied vehicle and resisting arrest with violence.

The sheriff’s office said additional narcotics charges are expected as the investigation continues.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com