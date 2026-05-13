Training gaps, legal risks and decontamination lessons in protest policing

As agencies prepare for protests, demonstrations and civil unrest, police leaders face mounting pressure to balance public safety, constitutional rights and officer protection under constant public scrutiny.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Robert Sorensen, director of strategic partnerships and agency liaison for SoRite and a longtime less lethal instructor, about the evolving challenges surrounding chemical agents, crowd control tactics and public order policing. Their conversation explores training shortcomings, leadership decision-making, legal liability, decontamination practices and the growing debate over restricting less lethal tools.

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by OfficerStore. Learn more about getting the gear you need at prices you can afford by visiting OfficerStore.com.

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