Photo of the week: A traffic stop on the Mississippi
A La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office marine deputy conducts a boat traffic stop along the Wisconsin-Minnesota border
Not every traffic stop happens on the road. This week’s photo submitted by Police1 columnist Lt. Dan Marcou captures a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office marine deputy conducting a boat stop on the Mississippi River, highlighting the unique role marine units play in keeping busy waterways safe.
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