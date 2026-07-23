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Airborne and Maritime

Photo of the week: A traffic stop on the Mississippi

A La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office marine deputy conducts a boat traffic stop along the Wisconsin-Minnesota border

July 23, 2026 09:32 AM • 
Police Photographers
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Not every traffic stop happens on the road. This week’s photo submitted by Police1 columnist Lt. Dan Marcou captures a La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office marine deputy conducting a boat stop on the Mississippi River, highlighting the unique role marine units play in keeping busy waterways safe.

Share your photos with us at editor@police1.com for a chance to be featured in a future Photo of the Week!

Airborne and Maritime
Police Photographers
Police Photographers
Every week, we select a Photo of the Week from a Police1 member to feature in our Member Newsletter, Police1’s Instagram page and Police1’s YouTube channel. Photos range from cruisers to copters to K-9s, and everything in between.

The next time you come across something inspiring on duty, take out the camera and submit it to Police1! Remember to include your name, department information and some background on the picture!