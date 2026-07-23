NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Video shows Texas Police pursuit after suspect struck cruiser, nearly hit officers

Fort Worth PD dashcam footage shows a suspect initially appearing to comply with a traffic stop before speeding away, hitting a cruiser and nearly running over officers

July 23, 2026 09:50 AM

By Shambhavi Rimal
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people were arrested and 5 kilograms of meth was seized following a police chase from Fort Worth to Dallas during a drug investigation, police said.

Jakari Jernigan, 29, Lakayla Kimbrough, 23, and Kevin Hogan, 24, face various charges including engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, aggravated assault of a public servant, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, according to police and court records.

| REGISTER: Building public confidence in an era of public safety innovation

Fort Worth police officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on July 7 when they tried to stop two vehicles, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, one driver complied and pulled over, but the other paused for a moment before driving away.

During the chase, the suspect’s car hit a police vehicle and nearly missed an officer before continuing to drive from Fort Worth into Dallas, police said. The pursuit came to an end after officers deployed spike strips and disabled the car.

The two occupants inside were taken into custody without further incident. A search of the car resulted in the seizure of more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, police said.

On Tuesday, July 21, police released video footage from dashboard and surveillance cameras that shows the chase and the seized drugs.

Jernigan is being held at the Tarrant County jail with a total bond set at $103,000 on the charges of interfering with public duties and engaging in organized crime, jail records show. Kimbrough and Hogan were released from the jail after posting their bonds.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-07-21 155443.png
Body Camera
BWC: Conn. officer shoots man to stop him from mercilessly beating father with baseball bat
The Meriden Police officer had to fire nearly 20 rounds before the suspect stopped the ultimately fatal attack
July 21, 2026 04:01 PM
Screenshot 2026-07-22 093343.png
Body Camera
BWC: Knife-wielding man holds woman captive before OIS
Glendale PD officers responded after a woman asked gun store employees to call 911 as the man accompanying her became increasingly aggressive
July 22, 2026 10:22 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
poster.jpg
Body Camera
BWC shows Calif. deputy narrowly escaping DUI suspect driving through crash scene
A pickup truck driven by a motorist later suspected of driving under the influence came within inches of hitting the Placer County Sheriff’s deputy when it sideswiped a parked truck
July 22, 2026 11:02 AM
Screenshot 2026-07-22 101556.png
Off Duty
Watch: LAPD mariachi band appears on ‘America’s Got Talent’
“Los Servidores” performed a Spanish rendition of “Walking on Sunshine” that earned a standing ovation from the crowd and two judges
July 22, 2026 11:04 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman

◽️ Sign up for Star-Telegram news alerts. ©2026 Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Visit star-telegram.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Company News
Press Release Clearview AI.png
Facial Recognition Software
Clearview AI’s Clearview GovCloud Achieves FedRAMP “In Process” Designation at the High Impact Level
Milestone marks a significant step toward full FedRAMP Authorization and signals Clearview AI’s commitment to meeting the federal government’s most rigorous cloud security standards
July 16, 2026 05:17 PM

Body Camera Pursuit