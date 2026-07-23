Video shows Texas Police pursuit after suspect struck cruiser, nearly hit officers

By Shambhavi Rimal

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three people were arrested and 5 kilograms of meth was seized following a police chase from Fort Worth to Dallas during a drug investigation, police said.

Jakari Jernigan, 29, Lakayla Kimbrough, 23, and Kevin Hogan, 24, face various charges including engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, aggravated assault of a public servant, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, and manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine, according to police and court records.

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Fort Worth police officers were conducting a narcotics investigation on July 7 when they tried to stop two vehicles, a police spokesperson said.

According to police, one driver complied and pulled over, but the other paused for a moment before driving away.

During the chase, the suspect’s car hit a police vehicle and nearly missed an officer before continuing to drive from Fort Worth into Dallas, police said. The pursuit came to an end after officers deployed spike strips and disabled the car.

The two occupants inside were taken into custody without further incident. A search of the car resulted in the seizure of more than 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, police said.

On Tuesday, July 21, police released video footage from dashboard and surveillance cameras that shows the chase and the seized drugs.

Jernigan is being held at the Tarrant County jail with a total bond set at $103,000 on the charges of interfering with public duties and engaging in organized crime, jail records show. Kimbrough and Hogan were released from the jail after posting their bonds.

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