BWC shows Calif. deputy narrowly escaping DUI suspect driving through crash scene

By Nicole Buss

The Sacramento Bee

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Placer County deputy narrowly avoided being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver while investigating a hit-and-run crash in Loomis on Friday night, authorities said. The near miss was captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

The 30-second video released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shows the deputy investigating the earlier crash at the intersection of Taylor Road and Horseshoe Bar Road around 10:20 p.m. when he looks up, sees the pickup truck approaching and runs to the sidewalk moments before it sideswipes the parked vehicle.

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The truck involved in the earlier crash had been pulled onto the shoulder, and its three occupants were standing on the sidewalk as the deputy photographed the scene.

While the deputy was on the shoulder taking photos, a pickup truck driven by a motorist later suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol came within inches of hitting him when it sideswiped the parked truck, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy jumped out of the way just before impact. The three people standing nearby were not injured.

The pickup continued about a block along Taylor Road , nearly striking several pedestrians before crashing into a tree, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on multiple charges, including hit-and-run, driving under the influence and DUI with prior convictions.