Webinar: Five witnesses, five suspect descriptions: Finding the contradictions before the defense does

Date: Wednesday, December 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Put five witnesses at a scene with one suspect and you’ll get five different suspect descriptions. None of them are lying. Under stress people fill in the gaps, and memory doesn’t play back like a recording. Then add body cam from every responding officer, surveillance video, jail calls and phone data. Evidence in a typical case has grown roughly twelvefold in a decade. Detective headcount hasn’t.

Retired San Bernardino PD Detective Robert Richards spent 31 years reconciling statements like these, on cases ranging from fatal collisions to a nightclub shooting with a hundred witnesses. He wrote every report as if the defense attorney would read it, because sooner or later one would. In his last years on the job, he started using AI (Rev) to compare statements and search recordings. In one case he searched 200 hours of jail calls for the one detail that led to a search warrant. He learned where the tools help and where the detective still has to do the work.

Pat Krouse, CBO at Rev, moderates as Detective Richards walks through how an experienced detective builds a case that holds up when testimony doesn’t.

By attending this webinar, you will learn:



Why witness testimony is among the weakest evidence in a case, and how to corroborate it or rule it out against body cam, video and digital evidence.



and how to corroborate it or rule it out against body cam, video and digital evidence. How to compare statements across dozens of interviews and officers without losing the details that matter.



and officers without losing the details that matter. Where AI helps surface contradictions across large volumes of statements and recordings, and why a tool that only summarizes can smooth over the inconsistency you needed to find.



across large volumes of statements and recordings, and why a tool that only summarizes can smooth over the inconsistency you needed to find. How to document AI use in the report so every finding traces back to the original statement or recording.



so every finding traces back to the original statement or recording. How to hand the case to the DA, or to another detective, without losing what’s in the file.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Homicide / Major crimes detectives



Domestic violence investigators



Gang investigators



Narcotics investigators



Cold case investigators



Digital forensics investigators



Patrol officers / Sergeants

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Robert Richards, Pat Krouse

Robert Richards is a retired 30-year veteran of the San Bernardino Police Department with extensive experience in criminal investigations, digital forensics and technology-related crimes. As a former Internet Crimes Against Children Detective and member of the Los Angeles ICAC Task Force, Robert specialized in complex investigations involving digital evidence. He also managed a digital forensic laboratory, conducting examinations of mobile devices, computers and other electronic technologies. Throughout his career Robert combined traditional investigative techniques with emerging technologies while providing training and technical assistance to fellow investigators. He now applies that experience to consulting and professional education.

Pat Krouse, CBO, Rev

