Rev is an investigative platform built for the evidence your agency already has. It’s CJIS compliant, along with SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA and GDPR.
Body cam. Dash cam. Interviews. Jail calls. 911 recordings. Over the last decade, the evidence in a typical case has grown roughly twelvefold. Staffing hasn’t. Budgets haven’t. The difference comes out of nights, weekends and the overtime line.
Rev puts the whole case in one place. Upload a recording and get a searchable transcript in minutes, built on fifteen years of work on the hardest audio there is. Search every file instead of living in playback. Spot the contradiction across three interviews. Pull names and terms from hundreds of jail calls. Draft the report in Rev, with every finding cited back to the exact timestamp or page, then share it with command staff or the DA.
Rev is a closed system. It reads only what you give it, and nothing trains a third-party model. You’ll get faster, better armed, and more certain. And you’ll still be the one who decides.
Body cam. Dash cam. Interviews. Jail calls. 911 recordings. Over the last decade, the evidence in a typical case has grown roughly twelvefold. Staffing hasn’t. Budgets haven’t. The difference comes out of nights, weekends and the overtime line.
Rev puts the whole case in one place. Upload a recording and get a searchable transcript in minutes, built on fifteen years of work on the hardest audio there is. Search every file instead of living in playback. Spot the contradiction across three interviews. Pull names and terms from hundreds of jail calls. Draft the report in Rev, with every finding cited back to the exact timestamp or page, then share it with command staff or the DA.
Rev is a closed system. It reads only what you give it, and nothing trains a third-party model. You’ll get faster, better armed, and more certain. And you’ll still be the one who decides.