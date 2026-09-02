Webinar: Solving yesterday’s cases with today’s AI: How artificial intelligence is transforming cold case investigations

Date: Thursday, October 1

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Every cold case represents a family still searching for answers and investigators determined to find them. Advances in artificial intelligence are giving agencies new ways to revisit decades-old evidence, uncover overlooked connections and accelerate investigative workflows without replacing the expertise of detectives.

Join investigators from the Cold Case Foundation alongside AI experts from Veritone for a practical discussion on how agencies are applying AI to organize and analyze massive volumes of digital evidence, identify investigative leads, build timelines and spend more time solving cases instead of searching for information.

You will learn:



Why AI is becoming an essential force multiplier for cold case units.



for cold case units. Common investigative challenges AI can help address.



AI can help address. Best practices for introducing AI into existing investigative workflows.



into existing investigative workflows. Real-world examples of technology supporting case resolution.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Cold case investigators



Homicide detectives



Major crimes investigators



Missing persons investigators



Sexual assault investigators



Digital forensics examiners / Digital evidence specialists

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Greg Cooper, Dean Jackson, Jon Gacek

Greg Cooper is a 40-year veteran of law enforcement and criminal profiling who rose through the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit at Quantico, where he managed VICAP and served as Acting Unit Chief of the Behavioral Profiling Unit, following earlier roles as a Utah police chief and DHS security director. He is co-author of the landmark “Crime Classification Manual and Predators: Who They Are and How to Stop Them,” and his expert witness work was featured in “Mindhunter” and Netflix’s “The Confession Killer.” An internationally recognized expert in criminal profiling and threat assessment, he has consulted on cases spanning homicide, terrorism and cybercrime, and has taught at the FBI Academy, University of Virginia and Boston College.

Dean Jackson has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and the non-profit sector, specializing in cold case homicide investigation, critical incident stress management and death notification, having personally conducted hundreds of death notifications and debriefed first responders after countless critical incidents. He currently serves as Deputy Executive Director of the Cold Case Foundation, sits on the Utah CISM team and is an accredited instructor for the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation. A certified mediator with the state of Utah, he continues to train law enforcement agencies on cold case investigations, stress management, and death notification.

As the leader of Veritone’s Public Sector business, Jon Gacek is passionate about delivering flexible, scalable and future-proof AI technologies that drive cost, time and resource efficiencies while helping to keep our communities safe. Prior to Veritone, Jon was the President and CEO of Quantum and was an audit partner at PwC.