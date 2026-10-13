NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Bodycam video shows fatal OIS of Ga. donkey

One Cedartown officer activated his TASER’s electrical arc in an effort to scare the donkey away, while another officer fatally shot it

October 13, 2026 11:06 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — Body camera video obtained by CBS Atlanta shows a Cedartown police officer fatally shooting a donkey in a pasture while officers searched for a missing child.

Body camera video shows officers walking through the field on Aug. 30. The donkey approached the officers as they used flashlights to search the area.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

As the donkey galloped toward one of the officers, that officer activated his TASER’s electrical arc in an effort to scare the donkey away. The officer behind him drew his weapon and fired a shot, fatally wounding the donkey.

“Firearm discharged at a donkey. It was trying to attack us in the pasture and on the track,” the officer said on the radio.

The donkey’s owner filed a federal lawsuit, alleging that officers entered her pasture without permission and shot the donkey without provocation.

An attorney for the officer who fired shots told CBS Atlanta that crossing the pasture did not violate the plaintiff’s constitutional rights, meaning that the officer should be shielded from liability.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement Division conducts an investigation.

Trending
Philadelphia LODD.png
Officer Down
Fla. homicide deputy killed in head-on crash with wrong-way driver
Brevard County Sheriff’s Homicide Agent Kevin Morris, 55, was en route to the scene of a deputy-involved shooting when a wrong-way driver crashed into his vehicle head-on
October 12, 2026 09:29 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Philadelphia Police
Artificial Intelligence
AI model submits false tip on Philadelphia Police unsolved homicide case
Claude submitted a form on PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com, a Philadelphia PD site, but its response was filtered out as spam before reaching detectives
October 12, 2026 10:44 AM
Screenshot 2026-10-12 112951.png
Body Camera
N.Y. mayor orders NYPD to review use of force policy, adds $2.6M for police oversight office
Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced changes to the use of force review system after an NYPD officer awaiting a disciplinary trial in a 2024 OIS was erroneously allowed to retire
October 12, 2026 12:16 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
hqdefault.jpg
Investigations
Retired San Francisco PD deputy chief killed in suspected murder-suicide by retired officer husband
Retired SFPD sergeant Kevin Mannix is suspected of killing his estranged wife, former SFPD deputy chief Ann Mannix, and their adult daughter Katie before killing himself, sources told the San Francisco Chronicle
October 12, 2026 12:38 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (31).png
Technology
Eyes in the Sky, Decisions on the Ground: How Live Drone Video Is Changing Police Operations
The agencies getting the most out of live drone video operations treat the video feed itself as vital infrastructure, not an afterthought bolted onto the airframe
October 07, 2026 01:26 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com