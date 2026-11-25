TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey bill would prohibit law enforcement officers and other first responders from using cannabis off duty, NJ.com reported.

S4685 would also apply to commercial driver’s license holders and heavy equipment operators. The bill defines “first responders” as law enforcement officers, firefighters, members of first aid, emergency, ambulance or rescue teams, EMTs, paramedics and dispatchers.

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The bill would remove protections that have shielded most employees in the state from punitive actions based on off-the-clock cannabis use since the drug was legalized in 2021, NJ.com reported. It would allow employers to fire or otherwise punish employees found to have used the drug, conduct random drug screenings or refuse to hire prospective candidates because of cannabis use.

Early critics of the bill raised concerns about the reliability of testing methods for cannabis intoxication, as traces of the drug can be found for extended periods after use, NJ.com reported. A physical evaluation performed by police drug recognition experts to identify signs of intoxication has been challenged over the possibility of high rates of false positives.

A 2023 court case surrounding the evaluation procedure ruled that it could continue to be used as long as officers don’t present their opinions as definitive scientific proof. The state Civil Service Commission reinstated two Jersey City officers who were fired for testing positive for cannabis in 2024.

Should officers be allowed to use cannabis off duty?