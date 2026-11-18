TIFFIN, Ohio — Body camera video shows the moment Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies shot a man who was driving a vehicle toward them, WTOL reported.

The July 7 incident unfolded when Seneca County deputies and a Bloomville Police officer stopped a man to arrest him on a felony domestic violence warrant.

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Police Activity

Dashcam and body camera footage shows deputies blocking in the suspect’s pickup truck and ordering him to step out. The suspect did not comply, and officers spent about nine minutes trying to coax him out of the vehicle.

The suspect later became verbally combative, yelling and cursing at officers as they spoke to him near the passenger window.

After several more minutes of attempted negotiations, officers moved to break the driver’s side window. As the window smashed, the suspect quickly reversed as officers leapt out of the way.

The driver slammed into a guardrail before quickly accelerating forward, nearly striking several deputies. Seneca County deputies then fired shots, fatally wounding the suspect as his truck rammed a parked cruiser.

A grand jury reviewed the incident and determined that no criminal charges against the officers would be appropriate against the officers as they were acting in self-defense and in defense of others, WTOL reported.