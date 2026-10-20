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BWC: Man holds Calif. assisted living residents hostage with replica gun before fatal OIS

Body camera video shows the man pointing an airsoft gun at hostages and Fremont Police officers

October 20, 2026 04:47 PM • 
Joanna Putman

FREMONT, Calif. — The Fremont Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who held assisted living home residents hostage with a replica firearm.

The July 24 incident began when officers were dispatched to an assisted living center after multiple 911 callers reported a man with a gun. One caller reported that a suspect was holding residents hostage in a dining area.

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Officers responded to the scene and immediately entered the lobby. Body camera footage shows staff members and residents pointing out the suspect and saying he was holding people hostage.

Officers approached the room where the suspect was holding hostages. An officer called out that the suspect was still armed with the gun.

“We need to communicate. Can you please put the gun down?” an officer said.

“No,” the suspect can be heard saying.

Body camera video shows the man pointing a gun at the officer and at a hostage during different parts of the exchange.

Once the officer spotted the man pointing the gun at a hostage, he reiterated instructions to drop the gun. When the suspect did not comply, the officer fired shots, striking the suspect. As officers entered the room, the suspect raised the gun toward the officers, prompting more gunfire.

Investigation later found that the suspect was holding an airsoft gun. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Both residents who were held in the room were rescued without injuries. One of the involved officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com