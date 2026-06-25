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BWC shows Calif. cop narrate pursuit of e-bike suspect: ‘Oh look, I’m still here!’

“I promise I’m a better rider than you too,” the motorcycle-riding Orange Police officer can be heard saying as he pursued the man

June 25, 2026 10:27 AM • 
Joanna Putman

ORANGE, Calif. — The Orange Police Department released comedic body camera footage showing the pursuit and capture of an e-bike rider.

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Video from the June 17 pursuit and arrest shows the suspect riding a small motorbike away from an officer on a motorcycle. The officer was attempting to stop the suspect for traffic violations, according to the department.

The officer was able to keep close behind the suspect, and can be heard roasting him over the loudspeaker:

“I would stop if I were you. This is a really, really bad idea.”

“Okay. I mean we can keep going, but it’s a bad idea. Your face is on camera, I know you go to school around here, I’m gonna find you.”

“What’s mom and dad gonna say when they see your face when I show them this?”

“I promise I’m a better rider than you, too.”

“Oh look, I’m still here! Get off the bike. Get off the bike, or we’re gonna have big problems, bud.”

Video shows the officer stopping the suspect by blocking his bike against a bridge guardrail. The suspect received nine citations and had his bike impounded, according to the department.

“The lesson here is simple: if you see one of our Motor Officers, it’s probably best not to test whether your e-bike is faster,” the agency stated.

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Body Camera Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com