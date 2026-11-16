THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders announced that he will continue his own salary freeze and cut salaries to his top brass staff in order to preserve the department’s patrol force as it faces a $1 million budget cut.

Four officials, including division chiefs and an undersheriff, agreed to take a 4% pay cut, Sanders said. With the continued freeze of Sanders’s salary, the elimination of an empty captain position and a “maximized reversion of [the county’s] general fund dollars,” the department will be able to maintain its staff without layoffs or cuts to the corrections department.

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“This budget reduction plan highlights our ongoing efforts to cut from the top down when feasible to preserve our valuable labor force that delivers core services to Thurston County 24 hours a day,” Sanders stated.

This year’s $1 million cut comes after a cut of $2.6 million the year before, Sanders stated.

“While the current financial woes of our state are frustrating, my number 1 goal throughout the last two years of budget cuts has been no layoffs under any circumstances through creative problem solving,” Sanders stated. “I am proud that, as a result of strong partnerships with the Board of County Commissioners and the budget office, we are on pace to achieve that goal.”

“TCSO employees perform critical work that our county relies on to function. From our support staff greeting residents at our front counter to deputies responding to emergencies to our corrections staff overseeing 260 inmates within the jail, our employees are the greatest asset we possess — and we have to do our best to keep their jobs funded even through challenging times,” Sanders continued.