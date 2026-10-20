NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Suspect shoots, wounds S.C. deputy as he runs to take cover

The suspect pointed a gun and shot the Greenville County deputy while the deputy was clearing an unrelated traffic stop; the man was out on bond for attacking an officer while resisting

October 20, 2026 12:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who shot a deputy as he was running for cover behind a vehicle.

The Sept. 4 incident began when deputies were clearing a traffic stop. As a deputy was preparing to leave the scene, he saw a man walking in the intersection.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

The man can be seen on dash camera footage abruptly turning toward the officer’s cruiser and pointing a gun at him. The officer then got out of his vehicle and fired shots at the man.

The man appeared unharmed and walked into a field near the intersection. The deputy moved his cruiser closer to the man and ordered him to surrender at gunpoint.

Body camera video shows back up officers arriving at the scene. As the initial responding deputy moved to take cover behind arriving cruisers, the suspect fired a shot, wounding him.

Other deputies then returned fire, wounding the suspect. The wounded deputy was able to drag himself behind a cruiser and assisted with spotting the suspect.

A drone located the suspect on the ground and showed that he had dropped his gun. Officers then moved to take him into custody.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain crimes and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect had a long history with law enforcement dating back to 2001, WYFF reported. Less than a month before the shooting, the suspect was charged with assaulting, beating, or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest.

At the time of the incident, he was out on bond.

Trending
Roesler
Officer Down
Ohio officer killed in crash while responding to call
Clay Township Police Sergeant Jacob Roesler, 26, was responding to a crash with emergency lights activated when another vehicle crashed into his cruiser
October 19, 2026 09:31 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
National Guard Shooting
Military
National Guard member shot while breaking up fight in D.C.
Guard members returned fire, striking the suspect; the incident unfolded when guard members heard gunshots and responded to break up a fight
October 19, 2026 11:59 AM
488421894_1096768759152938_774731425354797610_n.jpg
Investigations
3 N.C. officers resign, 3 remain under investigation after probe finds ‘several years’ of racist text messages
The six Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police officers were allegedly involved in a group text that using racial slurs and competing over who could pull over the most Black drivers
October 19, 2026 10:43 AM
2019-10-29_10-07-07_071.jpeg
IACP Annual Conference
Can’t make it to the IACP conference?
From social feeds to session lineups, here’s how to get the most out of IACP 2026 without traveling to Orlando
October 19, 2026 03:07 PM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Company News
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (31).png
Crime Analysis & Investigation Software
SS8 Networks Announces Key Executive Hire
Eva Saravia Joins SS8 as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Global Operations and Strategic Growth
October 14, 2026 03:01 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com