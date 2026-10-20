BWC: Suspect shoots, wounds S.C. deputy as he runs to take cover

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who shot a deputy as he was running for cover behind a vehicle.

The Sept. 4 incident began when deputies were clearing a traffic stop. As a deputy was preparing to leave the scene, he saw a man walking in the intersection.

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The man can be seen on dash camera footage abruptly turning toward the officer’s cruiser and pointing a gun at him. The officer then got out of his vehicle and fired shots at the man.

The man appeared unharmed and walked into a field near the intersection. The deputy moved his cruiser closer to the man and ordered him to surrender at gunpoint.

Body camera video shows back up officers arriving at the scene. As the initial responding deputy moved to take cover behind arriving cruisers, the suspect fired a shot, wounding him.

Other deputies then returned fire, wounding the suspect. The wounded deputy was able to drag himself behind a cruiser and assisted with spotting the suspect.

A drone located the suspect on the ground and showed that he had dropped his gun. Officers then moved to take him into custody.

The suspect was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain crimes and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspect had a long history with law enforcement dating back to 2001, WYFF reported. Less than a month before the shooting, the suspect was charged with assaulting, beating, or wounding a police officer while resisting arrest.

At the time of the incident, he was out on bond.