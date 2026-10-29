Video: Fleeing vehicle stopped by Grappler, suspect arrested while attempting to hide in storm drain
Thermal aerial footage shows the suspect tumbling through the woods before attempting to conceal himself in the drain; Corona officers located and arrested him
CORONA, Calif. — The Corona Police Department released video showing the moment a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to hide in a storm drain after a pursuit was ended via a Grappler.
Video from the incident shows a cruiser with a Grappler device successfully snagging the suspect vehicle’s back wheel. The vehicle was dragged to a halt, but the suspect jumped out and ran into a wooded area.
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Thermal aerial footage shows the suspect tumbling through the woods before attempting to conceal himself in a storm drain.
Officers located and arrested the suspect, who was wanted on an active felony warrant and for reckless evading.
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