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Video: Fleeing vehicle stopped by Grappler, suspect arrested while attempting to hide in storm drain

Thermal aerial footage shows the suspect tumbling through the woods before attempting to conceal himself in the drain; Corona officers located and arrested him

October 29, 2026 12:39 PM • 
Joanna Putman

CORONA, Calif. — The Corona Police Department released video showing the moment a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to hide in a storm drain after a pursuit was ended via a Grappler.

Video from the incident shows a cruiser with a Grappler device successfully snagging the suspect vehicle’s back wheel. The vehicle was dragged to a halt, but the suspect jumped out and ran into a wooded area.

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Thermal aerial footage shows the suspect tumbling through the woods before attempting to conceal himself in a storm drain.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, who was wanted on an active felony warrant and for reckless evading.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com