Video: Fleeing vehicle stopped by Grappler, suspect arrested while attempting to hide in storm drain

CORONA, Calif. — The Corona Police Department released video showing the moment a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to hide in a storm drain after a pursuit was ended via a Grappler.

Video from the incident shows a cruiser with a Grappler device successfully snagging the suspect vehicle’s back wheel. The vehicle was dragged to a halt, but the suspect jumped out and ran into a wooded area.

| WEBINAR: Rethinking public order policing: Crowd science, dialogue policing and the law

Thermal aerial footage shows the suspect tumbling through the woods before attempting to conceal himself in a storm drain.

Officers located and arrested the suspect, who was wanted on an active felony warrant and for reckless evading.