‘Oh sh**': BWC video shows suspected copper thief diving head-first through glass window

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the moment a copper wire thief dove through a glass window in an effort to escape.

The Oct. 1 incident began when deputies were called to a burglary in progress at a vacant home.

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Body camera video shows a deputy responding to find a man working to remove copper wiring from a dishwasher. The deputy ordered the man to stand up and raise his hands.

The suspect ultimately complied with the orders after delaying and rummaging in the kitchen sink and putting his hands in his pockets.

The deputy then ordered the suspect to get on his knees. The suspect can be seen turning around and acting as though he would comply with the order, before taking off around a corner.

The deputy ran around the other side of the wall just in time to see the man dive head-first through a glass window.

“Oh sh**,” the deputy can be heard saying.

Once the deputy had exited through a doorway, the suspect had already fled the scene. However, the man had left his possessions and ID in the home and was quickly taken into custody.

“A suspect took the phrase “Make a break for it” a little too literally!” the sheriff’s office stated in the release, noting that the man “missed his calling as a Hollywood stuntman.”