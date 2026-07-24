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Suspect reaches for officer’s gun during struggle: Lessons from Conn. bodycam video

Bodycam analysis examines nonverbal cues, handcuffing before a search and officer communication during an escalating arrest

July 24, 2026 10:41 AM • 
Police1 Staff

A pat-down of a suspected car thief escalated into a potentially deadly struggle when the man pulled away from four Waterbury, Connecticut, police officers and reached for an officer’s holstered gun.

Body camera video shows the officers working together to bring the suspect to the ground and place him in handcuffs. During the struggle, the suspect pulled on the officer’s gun with enough force to break the hood of the holster.

Analysis of the encounter offers insights into reading body language, securing a suspect before searching and communicating emerging threats during a rapidly escalating arrest.

Quick takeaways:

  • Read body language: Before attempting to flee, the suspect picked up his hat from the hood of the patrol vehicle. That action may have indicated he was preparing to run and did not intend to leave the hat behind.
  • Handcuff first, then search: Securing a suspect’s hands before conducting a search may reduce opportunities to escape, resist or reach for a weapon — even when several officers are present.
  • Communicate potential hazards: After the suspect began bleeding, an officer repeatedly warned the others to “watch the blood.” Sharing information about hazards helps officers respond to risks they may not be able to see during a struggle.
  • Communicate clearly during a struggle: An officer repeatedly commanded the suspect to stop reaching for his gun. The commands alerted the other officers to what was happening and communicated that the threat had escalated.
  • Work together to gain control: The officers acted quickly to stop the suspect from gaining control of the gun, resolving the potentially deadly encounter without resorting to deadly force.

The Roll Call training is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, using real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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