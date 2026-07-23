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Watch: Ga. driver continues to flee with vehicle in shambles after at least 4 successful PIT attempts

After the suspect vehicle was eventually boxed in by Sandy Springs police, the suspect got out and fled on foot through stopped freeway traffic before being arrested

July 23, 2026 12:33 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Police Department released dash camera video showing the pursuit of a suspect who continued fleeing after multiple successful PIT attempts and even fled across the freeway on foot.

The June 22 incident began when a vehicle pursuit from another jurisdiction entered Sandy Springs.

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Dash camera footage shows the suspect vehicle traveling at high speeds and nearly hitting other drivers. The department stated the pursuit reached speeds of 110 mph.

Video shows officers performing multiple successful PIT maneuvers as the suspect continued to flee. After at least the fourth PIT, officers successfully boxed in the suspect vehicle. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, running around cars and pulling one vehicle’s bumper off before officers arrested him.

The suspect was charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, false imprisonment, reckless driving, driving while license suspended, obstruction of law enforcement and other traffic-related offenses.

“The Sandy Springs Police Department remains committed to ending vehicle pursuits as quickly and safely as possible while balancing the need to protect the public, our officers, and those involved,” the department stated. “Our priority is always to bring these incidents to a safe conclusion with the least possible risk to the community.”

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com