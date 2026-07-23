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N.C. K-9 dies in hot car incident

An investigation found that Pitt County bomb detecting K-9 Chilli’s death was an accident

July 23, 2026 12:44 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — The death of a Pitt County K-9 was found to be an accident following an investigation, WITN reported.

Bomb detection K-9 Chilli died on June 11 after being left in a vehicle on a 99-degree day. He had joined the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2025.

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An investigation found that the death was an accident. The agency did not identify the officer but stated that he was an experienced K-9 deputy.

The department is seeking funding for new K-9 safety equipment for its aging fleet, WITN reported. While some vehicles are equipped with heat sensors, the vehicle Chilli was in did not have one.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com