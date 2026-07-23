N.C. K-9 dies in hot car incident

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — The death of a Pitt County K-9 was found to be an accident following an investigation, WITN reported.

Bomb detection K-9 Chilli died on June 11 after being left in a vehicle on a 99-degree day. He had joined the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2025.

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An investigation found that the death was an accident. The agency did not identify the officer but stated that he was an experienced K-9 deputy.

The department is seeking funding for new K-9 safety equipment for its aging fleet, WITN reported. While some vehicles are equipped with heat sensors, the vehicle Chilli was in did not have one.