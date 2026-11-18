A new documentary series is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Department of Homeland Security’s work at U.S. borders and entry points. “Homeland Security Raw,” from producer Lucky 8, launched on YouTube on Oct. 29, and new episodes are released weekly. Six are available now.

The series follows DHS agents and officers at busy points of entry across the country, including land crossings and major airports. Cameras capture encounters and operations involving drug smuggling and human trafficking, along with specialized work the public rarely sees, such as diplomatic escorts and overseeing self-deportations.

Episodes so far include a San Diego port of entry seizure of 35 kilos of fentanyl and 5 kilos of meth hidden in a vehicle. Another shows Border Patrol agents in El Paso, Texas, encountering a woman who said she was kidnapped and held by a cartel. In Miami, CBP officers find hash concealed inside air compressors, and at New York’s JFK Airport, an officer uncovers cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and counterfeit Viagra mailed in DVD cases. Another episode shows two people discovered hidden in a car trunk at the San Ysidro crossing.

Lucky 8 is also behind Netflix’s “Marines” and “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment,” A&E’s “60 Days In” and “Ozark Law,” and National Geographic’s “To Catch a Smuggler.”