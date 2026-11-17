SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A school district police officer has died following a vehicle crash, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Southside Independent School District Police Officer Christina Lozano, 47, was killed on Nov. 15 when her patrol vehicle collided with a truck. Another officer inside the cruiser with Lozano and the driver of the truck were also hospitalized.

In a letter to KSAT News, Southside ISD Superintendent Rolando Ramirez described Lozano as a “dedicated and valued employee,” as well as a “loving mother and grandmother.”