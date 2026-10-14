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Rutgers Miller Center convenes international, federal and state leaders on protest policing

Forum examines how Dialogue Policing and unified command can protect peaceful assembly while preventing violence

October 14, 2026 04:02 PM • 
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A man shouts as people gather at Herald Square to protest the Oct. 8 shooting involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

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NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — The Rutgers University Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience brought together senior law enforcement officials from Northern Ireland, the federal government and New Jersey to discuss managing modern protest, as polarization and increasingly complex demonstrations test police leaders.

The event, “From Public Order to Dialogue Policing: International, Federal, and New Jersey Perspectives on Managing Modern Protest,” was part of the center’s International Policing Distinguished Lecture Series.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who also leads protest policing for the National Police Chiefs’ Council, discussed command structures, proportionality and sustained communication in preventing escalation. Federal Protective Service Deputy Director Jason Kepp addressed how Dialogue Policing applies to federal operations. New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz described serving as incident commander for New York/New Jersey operations during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where more than 400 partner agencies coordinated through unified command.

Dialogue Policing treats engagement as an operational capability. Trained liaison officers stay in contact with organizers, demonstrators and community members, explain police responsibilities and work to resolve friction before it becomes confrontation.

“The decisions commanders make in those moments affect lives, public trust, and confidence in democratic institutions,” said Paul Goldenberg, the center’s chief advisor for policy and international policing.

Follow-up interactive sessions will give participating leaders a chance to compare approaches and consider how the lessons might inform training, planning and command decisions in their jurisdictions.

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