Ohio bill would make doxxing officers a felony

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced legislation that would make it a felony to publish a peace officer’s personal information online with the intent to intimidate, threaten or physically harm them, WOIO reports.

State Rep. Gayle Manning (R-North Ridgeville) sponsored House Bill 1033 after the Lorain Police Department approached her about an officer who was cleared of any wrongdoing but still became the target of intense online backlash.

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“They were found they had not done anything wrong, but then that information goes viral,” Manning told WOIO. “And all of a sudden, because of social media, it was all over the United States.”

Under the proposal, publicly disclosing an officer’s personally identifying information, including a home address, birth date or phone number, would be illegal if done with the intent to intimidate, threaten or cause physical harm. Violators would face a third-degree felony, punishable by up to a $10,000 fine, probation or prison time.

Manning said the bill targets malicious doxxing and harassment, not news reporting or free speech.

“It would not affect the news,” she said. “It would not affect if it was on your phone.”

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A similar bill to protect federal law enforcement officers was introduced in Congress last September but has stalled in committee. Manning believes the Ohio measure has better odds. It’s bipartisan, she said, and two retired peace officers serving in the legislature have signed on.

“I think is a really good sign,” Manning said.

With the current legislative session winding down, Manning acknowledged there is limited time to get the bill passed this year. She said she will reintroduce it next session if needed.

Can a law like this work when the information is already easy to find online?