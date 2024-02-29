Nextivity Shield MegaFi now available to enterprise customers for critical communications

PRESS RELEASE

SAN DIEGO — Nextivity – the industry leader in intelligent cellular coverage solutions – announced that SHIELD MegaFi, the next generation of High Power User Equipment (HPUE), is now available to organizations beyond the first responder community. A cloud-supported and SD-WAN-capable mobile Wi-Fi router, SHIELD MegaFi is 6x more powerful than standard routers, strengthening connectivity at the network edge. The system is the first AT&T® MegaRange™ solution.

“Expanding the use of MegaFi on a non-priority basis to serve critical communication needs for enterprises brings more value and peace of mind to AT&T customers. For applications where loss of data or downtime matter most, MegaFi is a best bet for maintaining strong connectivity. We are able to use the knowledge and experience gained from working with the FirstNet® MegaRange™ team to bring HPUE to the broader commercial market,” said Michiel Lotter, CEO at Nextivity.

SHIELD MegaFi for enterprise customers is exclusively available for purchase through AT&T and its Business sales channels. Like all Nextivity products, SHIELD MegaFi is supported by the company’s extensive partner network that will install and integrate MegaFi into existing IT ecosystems.

“Nextivity is excited to extend HPUE coverage to mission-critical commercial customers. The technology that came from working closely with the FirstNet team at AT&T to develop the MegaRange solutions meets the standards and performance levels necessary to be reliable and trusted to support the most critical communications for enterprises.” said Lotter.

SHIELD MegaFi for enterprise has wide market applicability where people, devices, and data need to be connected, especially when on-the-go or in remote areas. SHIELD MegaFi transmits up to 6x more power than standard equipment – providing more signals in more places and closing the cellular coverage gap between urban and suburban/rural areas. The extra “uplink” power means SHIELD MegaFi will connect cellular and Wi-Fi devices over a much wider range than a standard power device.

Applications include financial institutions, remote datacenters, utilities, transportation-related businesses, retail, and other enterprises with remote-monitored infrastructure. MegaFi also offers significant advantages in cities where the extra power helps maintain connectivity in places like subways, underground garages, and elevators.

SHIELD MegaFi for enterprise utilizes Band 14, taking advantage of HPUE technology without interfering with first responder communications on FirstNet®.

Go here to learn more about the highest available power class signaling, also known as MegaRange.

