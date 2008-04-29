Krispy Kreme and Law Enforcement Officers Team Up Again for Special Olympics

Law Enforcement Torch Run(R) for Special Olympics raises funds from Krispy Kreme rooftops

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and local law enforcement officers have united again this year for the annual Cops on Doughnut Shops program to benefit Special Olympics. This nationwide fundraising program will begin at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, May 2, and end at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 4. Police officers will sit on the roofs of local Krispy Kreme stores throughout the U.S. to raise funds for the Law Enforcement Torch Run(R) and increase awareness of the Special Olympics movement.

“Cops on Doughnut Shops is a great way to inform the public that law enforcement can get beyond the stereotyping to do the right thing by raising money and awareness for Special Olympics,” said Cpl. Larry Timmer of the Tampa Police Department. “Most are reluctant to get involved with this type of fundraiser. However, once they get on the roof, it is hard to get them down because of the cause.”

Police officers will collect donations from customers and the general public as they eat, sleep, and play on the rooftops of Krispy Kreme stores. More than 60 Krispy Kreme stores in cities across the country will host Cops on Doughnut Shops events during the kickoff weekend (May 2 - 4) and throughout the rest of the year, encouraging patrons of Krispy Kreme and citizens to help further opportunities for Special Olympics athletes. Last year, Cops on Doughnut Shops events raised more than $257,000 throughout the country.

“Cops on Doughnut Shops is a positive fundraising event for local communities, and Krispy Kreme is proud to play a part,” said Kenneth Dykes, General Manager of the Krispy Kreme in High Point, North Carolina. “The last three years of this program have been very successful, and we are thrilled to offer the Cops on Doughnut Shops program on a national scale again this year.”

Celebrating its 27th anniversary in 2008, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the movement’s largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle encompassing a variety of events supporting Special Olympics including Torch Runs, Polar Plunges, and the World’s Largest Truck Convoy.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is an international organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities. Through year-round sports training and athletic competition and other related programming for 2.5 million children and adults with intellectual disabilities in more than 170 countries, Special Olympics has created a model community that celebrates people’s diverse gifts. Founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics provides people with intellectual disabilities continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship. Be a fan of Special Olympics, visit http://www.specialolympics.org/.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is a leading branded specialty retailer of premium quality sweet treats, including its signature Hot Original Glazed(TM) doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, the company has offered the highest quality doughnuts and great tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme is proud that for decades its Fundraising program has helped non- profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Today, Krispy Kreme and its one-of-a-kind Hot Light can be found in approximately 430 locations around the world. Visit us at http://www.krispykreme.com/.

