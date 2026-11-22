Editor’s note: This article is part of an ongoing series from the National Police Athletics League exploring how youth sports, mentorship and community partnerships are strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the young people they serve.

Every big American city has its own distinct rhythm. Ask anyone who knows Detroit, and they’ll know its cadence. Built on hard work, relentless hustle and unwavering pride, the Motor City has a survivor’s ethos that has allowed it to reinvent itself time and again.

Yet, beneath the headlines of ongoing revitalization, young people in urban neighborhoods across the country share a challenge: They need safe spaces, steady guidance and mentors who show up consistently. That is where Detroit PAL enters the picture, providing a sanctuary for youth while helping reshape how local kids connect with the police officers sworn to serve and protect them.

The connection between the Detroit Police Department and youth athletics dates back to one of the most turbulent chapters in the city’s history. During the 1967 civil unrest, Detroit Tigers legend Willie Horton famously looked out from Tiger Stadium, saw smoke rising beyond the outfield walls and walked into the streets in full uniform to help calm tensions and unite his city.

Horton’s commitment helped spark a movement that officially became Detroit PAL in 1969. Today, the organization’s headquarters sits on the historic site of old Tiger Stadium at the Willie Horton Field of Dreams, turning legendary athletic grounds into a place of trust, growth and mutual respect.

| RELATED: How one officer is changing young lives through PAL

From PAL participant to police sergeant

At the heart of this ongoing mission is 38-year-old Detroit Police Department Sgt. Bryant George. Long before he pinned on a badge or got behind the wheel of a cruiser, George was a Detroit PAL kid running up and down the basketball court, working on his jump shot and eventually winning a state basketball championship.

Having grown up in a neighborhood where crime and negative influences were constant, he credits the program with helping him find the right path.

“Without hesitation, I would not be standing here as a police officer today if I did not have the safety net and structure that Detroit PAL provided me during my formative years,” George shared.

Central to his development as a Detroit PAL youth was Bobby Johnson, George’s AAU basketball coach. A longtime Detroit Police lieutenant who dedicated 50 years of his life to serving the city and mentoring local youth, Johnson did far more than teach basketball fundamentals.

“The basketball court was more than a place to play a game for me. Lieutenant Johnson helped me understand that it was a sanctuary, somewhere that kept me safe and instilled a strong work ethic that led me to being the first member of my family to earn a college degree,” Sgt. George said.

Having walked in the shoes of the kids he now serves, George approaches his work with a sense of purpose, carrying forward Johnson’s legacy into the neighborhoods he visits.

Cooling with Cops and Hooping with Cops expand outreach across Detroit

Driven by his desire to give back, George launched “Cooling with Cops,” a grassroots initiative in which Detroit police officers, PAL staff and community partners visit neighborhood practice fields and local courts with coolers filled with drinks and snacks.

The premise is simple: Break down barriers through casual, positive interactions and open dialogue between youth, coaches and officers.

Building on that early success, George spearheaded “Hooping with Cops,” establishing a precinct-wide police basketball league for the first time in four decades. Informal pickup games evolved into a broader “With Cops” series encompassing football, cheerleading, biking and structured mentorship programs across Detroit’s precincts. Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison regularly supports the initiative.

Today, Detroit PAL serves nearly 10,000 young people every year, with more than a third actively participating in the “With Cops” series. The initiative helps ensure that as Detroit continues its economic revitalization, the city’s young people remain a priority.

David Greenwood, director of community engagement and facilities for Detroit PAL, shares George’s commitment. A former PAL participant in the 1970s and 1980s, Greenwood went on to serve 28 years as a firefighter.

Greenwood frequently challenges the community to invest in its youth:

“If not us, then who? If not now, then when? If not us, who’s going to do the work and invest in the community like us and pay it forward?”

Building trust and transforming lives on and off the court

The impact of George’s work can be seen in the experiences of young people participating in PAL programs.

One example involves a young boy who entered PAL’s “Littles” program after his mother was killed. Overwhelmed by grief, the child found stability, compassion and support through “Hooping with Cops” and the consistent presence of officers who helped him navigate his loss.

Today, his grandfather points to improved grades in school and renewed confidence as evidence of the program’s positive influence.

For George, community outreach is far more than an extra assignment. He regularly reminds civic leaders and residents that investing in young people today can help prevent the human and economic costs of violence and incarceration in the future.

A favorite quote he shares is attributed to abolitionist Frederick Douglass: “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

Through Detroit PAL and leaders like George, the Motor City is demonstrating how youth programs and relationships with police officers can help build stronger communities, one young person at a time.