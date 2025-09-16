Warning signs your agency isn’t truly practicing community policing

“Community policing” is a phrase embraced by many chief administrators to describe the type of policing their agency is committed to.

By definition, community policing is a philosophy and strategy whereby law enforcement partners with community groups and citizens to address public safety issues. It emphasizes collaboration, problem solving and a proactive approach to crime prevention.

Many chiefs and sheriffs proclaim their agencies are committed to community policing. Yet in practice, some agencies fall short. The following are common warning signs that can undermine the philosophy and weaken community trust.

Street officers are stretched too thin

If officers are so understaffed that they can only respond to stacked calls throughout their shift, community policing becomes nearly impossible. It’s like being in a boat where everyone must constantly bail to keep it afloat — no one has time to steer or navigate.

Proactive policing is limited or discouraged

Community policing depends on anticipating and addressing issues before they escalate. When officers are only reactive, opportunities to prevent crime and strengthen community trust are lost. Leaders need to ensure proactive strategies are supported and encouraged.

Public spaces feel unsafe

When public areas are overtaken by criminal activity, open drug dealing or unsafe encampments, citizens may feel their community is being neglected. Effective community policing requires reclaiming those spaces for residents who want safe, welcoming neighborhoods.

Citizens face barriers when reporting concerns

The phrase “If you see something, say something” loses meaning when reporting processes feel impersonal or burdensome. A system that makes residents feel like hoop jumpers discourages engagement. Community policing thrives when people trust their concerns will be heard and addressed.

The department feels closed off

When a police department is physically or procedurally difficult to reach, communication suffers. Departments should balance necessary security with accessibility so citizens and partners feel welcome, not walled out.

Partnerships with justice system stakeholders weaken

Strong partnerships with prosecutors, courts and other law enforcement agencies are central to community policing. When those relationships fray, agencies risk operating in silos, reducing effectiveness and eroding community confidence.

Political leaders send mixed messages

Community policing relies on broad support, including from elected officials. When political leaders encourage confrontation rather than cooperation, it can make policing more difficult and dangerous. Agencies must find ways to reinforce constructive partnerships whenever possible.

Citizens feel their reports go nowhere

Online reporting systems can be efficient for minor issues, but if residents believe nothing happens after they submit a report, trust erodes. Agencies must close the loop and show accountability, even with small matters.

Input from the rank and file is absent

Community policing works best when officers at every level feel heard. If frontline officers believe decisions are imposed from above without their input, the agency risks losing valuable insights and buy-in.

Community policing is treated as a program

When community policing is viewed as a program rather than a philosophy, it often has a start and end date. Officers may wait it out instead of embracing it. Leaders should emphasize that community policing is ongoing and woven into daily practice.

Community policing is a single assignment

Assigning one officer as the “community policing officer” may have short-term benefits but does not transform the agency. For real impact, every officer must see community policing as part of their role.

Officers spend more time in vehicles than in the community

As Chris Braiden, an early community policing instructor, once noted, the Aboriginal word for police officer in Australia means “men with no legs,” because their police drove by and never got out of their vehicles. The lesson is clear: true community policing requires officers to get out, make positive contacts and build relationships on their beat.

Conclusion

Community policing is more than a program or assignment — it is a mindset and a strategy. Leaders who support it create agencies that police as if the community’s quality of life depends on them.

And in reality, it does.

Tactical takeaway Community policing cannot survive as a slogan, program or assignment — it must be practiced daily by every officer at street level.

Which of these warning signs do you see most clearly in your agency or community? Share below.

Police1 readers respond

Dan hit the nail on the head. I frequently ask other officers if they/their agency practice community policing. “Oh yes. Absolutely” they say. “We have community police officers and bike patrol and SROs.” Alright, those are programs, but do you practice community policing? Are you free to meet with community leaders and work together to create mutually agreed upon solutions that originate at the street level and percolate up through the chain of command or do you ride around in your patrol car going from call to call because while “the special ones” are doing the community policing programs, “the rest of us have to work in the real world”? Community policing requires police managers and administrators to trust their officers and to give up some of their control over decision-making and unfortunately, many of them find that just too hard to do.

Citizens feel their reports go nowhere, community policing is treated as a program and community policing is a single assignment. These three are the biggest issues at my department. I work in the PIO office and have been one of the lone community engagement officers for a long time doing double duty. The biggest issue is buy in from the admin. I have mentioned all of these issues, multiple times, but it seems to fall on deaf ears. I am hoping that before I retire that we can start the change in the right direction.

I’ve seen these two problems most often: Community policing is often treated as a program. Community policing is a single assignment. The police chief and the executive staff publicly praise the community policing efforts, but the officers on the streets are not empowered and informed about the expectations of community policing. Behind the scenes, the focus is on tickets and arrests.

Dan hit the nail on the head. I frequently ask other officers if they/their agency practice community policing. “Oh, yes. Absolutely” they say. “We have community police officers and bike patrol and SROs.” Alright, those are programs, but do you practice community policing? Are you free to meet with community leaders to develop solutions that start at the street level and work their way up the chain of command, or are you stuck riding from call to call in your patrol car because, while “the special ones” handle community policing programs, “the rest of us have to work in the real world”? Community policing requires police managers and administrators to trust their officers and give up some control over decision-making. Unfortunately, many find that too difficult to do.

“Community policing” is actually a very nebulous, overly broad and poorly defined concept. The vast majority of officers, and many police leaders, really have no true understanding of the concept, but can they really be blamed? It’s kind of like trying to define the meaning of life — ask ten different chiefs and you’ll get ten different answers. By their very nature, cops are best at dealing with FACTS not vague concepts. Departments would actually be better served to banish the term completely from their vocabularies. In its place a structured Problem-Oriented Policing program (with actual training and policies on utilizing the SARA model) would be a more clearly defined and far more effective policing strategy.

Many of the assertions in this article may be valid in determining the effectiveness of community policing (CP) programs. However, a major issue with using a matrix like the one described is that it assumes every agency uses the criteria to assess its CP programs. The fundamental problem with trying to assess CP programs, particularly across departments, is that there is no universally accepted definition of what constitutes CP. The federal government has acknowledged this fact almost from the inception of the Community-Oriented Policing Services office in 1994. In 1997, the Bureau of Justice Assistance published NCJ166819, “Crime Prevention and Community Policing: A Vital Partnership,” highlighting the lack of a definition. In subsequent articles published by the COPS office, CP is described as a philosophy that may include certain elements, but is not a requirement. As a result, each agency is left to define CP as they see fit, which may or may not encompass anything resembling the CP philosophy. To be clear, I am a staunch proponent of CP when implemented “correctly” and used a version of it during my 33-year career. What I am suggesting is that it is prudent to exercise caution when attempting to generalize the effectiveness of CP programs, particularly across different agencies.

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