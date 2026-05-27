Photo of the week: Finding joy in the darkness

Cleburne (Texas) Police Department Detective Macy Godfrey spends her days investigating crimes against children, a role that exposes investigators to some of the darkest realities in policing. But during the city’s annual SpringFest celebration, Godfrey found a rare moment of light — singing Taylor Swift songs with children dancing in the street while families packed downtown.

The moment became more than a community event. It was a reminder that small interactions between officers and children help build trust long before a child may need to call police on the worst day of their life. For Godfrey, the night reinforced the importance of community engagement, officer wellness and finding joy in a profession that often carries heavy emotional weight.

Share your photos with us at editor@police1.com for a chance to be featured in a future Photo of the Week!