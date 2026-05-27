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Photo of the week: Finding joy in the darkness

A Crimes Against Children detective found an unexpected reminder of hope, trust and community while working a street festival

May 27, 2026 04:43 PM • 
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Photo/Cleburne Police Department

Cleburne (Texas) Police Department Detective Macy Godfrey spends her days investigating crimes against children, a role that exposes investigators to some of the darkest realities in policing. But during the city’s annual SpringFest celebration, Godfrey found a rare moment of light — singing Taylor Swift songs with children dancing in the street while families packed downtown.

The moment became more than a community event. It was a reminder that small interactions between officers and children help build trust long before a child may need to call police on the worst day of their life. For Godfrey, the night reinforced the importance of community engagement, officer wellness and finding joy in a profession that often carries heavy emotional weight.

Share your photos with us at editor@police1.com for a chance to be featured in a future Photo of the Week!

Community Relations Women in Law Enforcement
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Every week, we select a Photo of the Week from a Police1 member to feature in our Member Newsletter, Police1’s Instagram page and Police1’s YouTube channel. Photos range from cruisers to copters to K-9s, and everything in between.

The next time you come across something inspiring on duty, take out the camera and submit it to Police1! Remember to include your name, department information and some background on the picture!