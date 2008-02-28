FY09 budget may lack funds for National Institute of Corrections

The FY09 budget submitted by the White House to Congress has no funds available to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to continue operations of the National Institute of Corrections.

The American Correctional Association, Association of State Correctional Administrators, National Sheriffs Association, American Jail Association, and other organizations will be working to help restore funding for this vital program.

We will provide continuing updates and may be reaching out to you to assist us in assuring the continuation of the National Institute of Corrections, a very important program for continued professional training and assistance to our profession. Sincerely, Gary Maynard, President American Correctional Association

James A. Gondles, Jr.

Executive Director, American Correctional Association