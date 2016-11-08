Mass. police receive grant to combat opiate crisis

CapeCod.com

DENNIS, Mass. — The Dennis Police Department was recently awarded a year two grant from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program in the amount of $72,443 by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Office of Grants and Research (OGR).

The department’s goal for the use of the grant funding is to continue to focus on two issues that impact the community; persons with mental health issues and the abuse of opiates.

The department’s efforts will include increased drug interdiction and investigation to identify the sources of opiates in the Town of Dennis and the training of officers in Crisis Intervention Team concepts of responding to persons with mental health issues.

