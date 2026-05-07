REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer-Involved Shootings

BWC: D.C. officers return fire at body armor-clad man who fired shots at them

After officers fired shots at the suspect, who had fled from them on foot while firing shots, he surrendered without further incident

May 07, 2026 10:48 AM • 
Joanna Putman

WASHINGTON — D.C. Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man wearing body armor who fired shots toward them, incident video shows.

The April 22 incident began when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man carrying a gun. Officers arrived on scene and found the man walking in the area.

Officers witnessed the man begin to run with the gun. He then began to fire shots.

| DOWNLOAD: The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

Officers in cruisers followed the man as he continued to fire more shots. As they approached the suspect, he turned and began to fire shots in the direction of the officers.

An officer then returned fire. The suspect was not struck, but dropped the gun and fell to the ground. Officers took him into custody without further incident.

“He’s got body armor on,” an officer observed.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, as officers suspected he was under the influence of an unknown substance. He was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer while armed and firearms offenses.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene. The incident remains under investigative review.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-05-06 163722.png
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Georgia town dissolves police department; all officers fired after dispute involving mayor’s wife
The Cohutta police force vanished overnight following a heated conflict over unauthorized access to town systems and concerns over municipal payroll
May 06, 2026 07:25 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
Trooper Kevin Trainor
Officer Down
Mass. trooper killed in crash with wrong-way driver
Trooper Kevin Trainor was commuting home from his shift shortly before 2 a.m. when his cruiser was struck
May 06, 2026 10:08 AM
Washington Family Court Investigators
Legal
Wash. Supreme Court declines to reinstate law adding new qualification requirements for sheriffs
Several state sheriffs sued, securing a block on the law from a lower court; they alleged the law gave an unelected board illegal power to remove elected officials
May 07, 2026 10:27 AM
640075905_1332574125565022_8787373174986458183_n.jpg
Investigations
Multiple D.C. police leaders face termination amid crime data probe, report says
The discipline comes as an internal affairs investigation examines whether high-ranking officials altered D.C. crime statistics to suggest a decline
May 05, 2026 12:18 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
pr (8).png
Flashlights
Streamlight launches portable scene light III with 10,000-lumen output and a modular design
New waterproof lighting system introduced at FDIC International
May 05, 2026 10:04 AM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com