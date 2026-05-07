BWC: D.C. officers return fire at body armor-clad man who fired shots at them

WASHINGTON — D.C. Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man wearing body armor who fired shots toward them, incident video shows.

The April 22 incident began when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man carrying a gun. Officers arrived on scene and found the man walking in the area.

Officers witnessed the man begin to run with the gun. He then began to fire shots.

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Officers in cruisers followed the man as he continued to fire more shots. As they approached the suspect, he turned and began to fire shots in the direction of the officers.

An officer then returned fire. The suspect was not struck, but dropped the gun and fell to the ground. Officers took him into custody without further incident.

“He’s got body armor on,” an officer observed.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, as officers suspected he was under the influence of an unknown substance. He was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer while armed and firearms offenses.

Officers recovered a handgun at the scene. The incident remains under investigative review.