Webinar: Drug detection from street to dashboard

Date: Thursday, September 17

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

For most of their careers, Bruce Gentner and Jordan Harrison made narcotics decisions with the tools available at the time: Color tests, visual cues and a wait for lab results that could take days. In this webinar, 908 Devices’ John Johnson sits down with these two career drug enforcement officers for a candid, on-the-ground conversation about how field drug detection has actually evolved, not in theory, but in daily practice. The discussion traces that shift through to today, where NIRLab puts lab-grade purity analysis in the hands of the everyday officer and 908 Devices’ Drug Intelligence dashboard turns individual field results into patterns supervisors and agencies can act on. You will get a first-person view of what changed, what didn’t and why real-time purity data now shapes intake decisions, evidence handling and resource allocation in ways that weren’t possible even a few years ago.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Trace the evolution of field drug detection, from color tests and lab-dependent workflows to real-time, on-scene purity analysis.



from color tests and lab-dependent workflows to real-time, on-scene purity analysis. Identify the operational and safety limitations that pushed color tests out of standard field use.



that pushed color tests out of standard field use. Explain how NIRLab delivers lab-grade purity and cutting-agent identification that any trained officer, not just a forensic chemist, can run.



that any trained officer, not just a forensic chemist, can run. Describe how the Drug Intelligence dashboard turns individual field results into patterns agencies can act on.



turns individual field results into patterns agencies can act on. Apply field lessons from career narcotics officers to strengthen intake, evidence handling and escalation protocols back home.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Narcotics investigator



Drug task force officer



SWAT team member



Crime scene investigator (CSI)



Detective



Vice and narcotics unit supervisor



Field training officer (FTO)

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Bruce Gentner, Jordan Harrison, John Johnson (moderator)

Bruce Gentner is the Business Development Manager for 908 Devices. Bruce worked for 24+ years in law enforcement in patrol, narcotics and on federal drug task forces, and retired from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. Bruce worked for over 18 years as a case agent and undercover detective and has extensive experience in night club drug investigations, clandestine methamphetamine labs, marijuana grow operations and fentanyl / synthetic drug operations. Bruce has worked on a HIDTA interdiction and DEA Task Force, as well as with FBI, HSI and Nevada Gaming. Bruce is the past Executive Director and President of the Nevada Narcotics Officer Assoc. He was the founder of the Narcotics Education Foundation of Nevada whose mission was to train and educate law enforcement and the community on narcotics-related issues and events.

Jordan Harrison (retired detective) was a member of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) for 22 years. For 18 years of Detective Harrison’s service he was assigned to the LVMPD Narcotics Unit. Separate from LVMPD Jordan Harrison is active in teaching around the country on law enforcement-specific subjects. Jordan has taught in numerous states for local associations and HIDTA including Florida, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Arizona and California. Since 2017 Jordan has been working for Federal Resources instructing in law enforcement. Among subjects taught are courses for synthetic drug response and narcotics / chemical analysis and identification. Jordan has taught Raman and FTIR technology to numerous agencies including state and local police departments, FBI, DEA, CBP and postal inspectors.

John Johnson (moderator) is Vice President of Product Marketing and Sales Enablement at 908 Devices, where he leads go-to-market strategy for field technologies used by law enforcement, narcotics teams, border security, corrections and other public safety agencies. Over a 30-year career he has launched 19 products across 78 countries and worked with more than 1,400 public safety organizations. His work has helped accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies for narcotics, explosives, chemical threat and hazardous-material identification.

