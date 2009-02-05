ATF Statement Regarding West Memphis, Ark. Bombing

The ATF, with the assistance of the FBI and West Memphis Police Department, is investigating an explosion in West Memphis, Ark. ATF has 18 special agents from three states currently at the crime scene and FBI sent agents to assist. ATF has confirmed that an explosive device was used in the bombing incident. A doctor was critically injured and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The investigation is continuing with additional ATF special agents and the ATF bomb truck, as well as an FBI special agent bomb technician.