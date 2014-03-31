Thousands of people will be visiting Washington, D.C. May 11-17 to observe National Police Week. Among these visitors will be a very special group of people, America’s law enforcement survivors.

Survivors are the family members, friends, and co-workers who are left behind when a law enforcement officer dies in the line of duty. This year, 113 officers who died in the line of duty in 2013 will be honored during National Police Week at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial’s annual Candlelight Vigil and the Fraternal Order of Police and its Auxiliary’s National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service.

While honoring and remembering our fallen officers is vitally important, Concerns of Police Survivors’ (C.O.P.S.) mission is to help the fallen officers’ families and affected co-workers learn to live again…something C.O.P.S. truly believes their fallen officers would want.

Concerns of Police Survivors is a national, not-for-profit organization with 54 chapters across the country. Members of C.O.P.S. help new survivors when they need it, where they need it.

At National Police Week, C.O.P.S. hosts the National Police Survivors’ Conference and the C.O.P.S. Kids/Teens Program. Each gathering provides a safe haven for adult and minor-aged survivors to begin their grief journey after the death of their officer. During these two-day events, survivors will hear from experts in grief and build a peer network on which they will rely as they begin their healing. They will return home with new coping tools to adapt to a new “normal” in their lives.

Below is a brief list of events for National Police Week 2014:

Sunday, May 11 - Early Arrival Day/Survivor Airport Pick-up

Monday, May 12 - Official Arrival Day /Survivor Airport Pick-up/ Law Enforcement United Arrival and Flag Presentations to 2013 Surviving Families

Tuesday, May 13 - Late Arrival Day / National Police Week Check-in/Registration at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center/ 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil

Wednesday, May 14 - National Police Survivors’ Conference (Day 1) / C.O.P.S. Kids/Teens Program (Day 1)/

Day Care for Surviving Children and Siblings / C.O.P.S. 30th Anniversary “Hall of Fame” Dinner (this is a ticketed event)

Thursday, May 15 - National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

Friday, May 16 - National Police Survivors’ Conference (Day 2) / C.O.P.S. Kids/Teens Program (Day 2) /Day Care for Surviving Children and Siblings / Picnic on the Patio

Saturday, May 17 - Official Departure Day

Visit www.nationalcops.org for a complete detailed schedule.

Law enforcement supporters from across the nation are encouraged to fly a blue ribbon from their car antennas during National Police Week, May 11-17, in honor of all law enforcement officers.

Based in Camdenton, MO, Concerns of Police Survivors was founded in 1984 for the surviving families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty as determined by C.O.P.S. criteria. Today C.O.P.S. serves nearly 29,000 families who have identified themselves as survivors nationwide. C.O.P.S. provides programs at no cost to survivors, as they have already paid too high a price. C.O.P.S. hosts a summer camp for surviving children ages 6-14, an Outward Bound® Experience for surviving teens ages 15-20, and retreats for adult children, spouses, parents, siblings, affected co-workers, and extended family.

Visit www.nationalcops.org for more information on the organization.

Attached – Photos from National Police Week 2013

About National Police Week:

Since President John Kennedy signed Public Law 87-726 in 1962, May 15 has been National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, and the calendar week containing May 15 has been designated National Police Week