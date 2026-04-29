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Boston Police overtime costs top $100M for second year in a row

Boston Police overtime costs have increased nearly 65% in the past decade, with the department seeing a 7.2% decrease in staffing over the past 5 years

April 29, 2026 12:20 PM • 
Joanna Putman
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Greg Friese

BOSTON — For the second year in a row, Boston Police overtime spending has topped $100 million Axios reported.

According to data analyzed by Axios, overtime spending has grown 65% in the past decade. From 2015 to 2017, expenditures rested between $61 million and $67 million, rising to nearly $80 million in 2018.

2024 was the first year to top $100 million, reaching a high of $103.2 million.

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The department has seen a 7.2% decrease in staffing over the past 5 years, Axios reported.

The high overtime and low staffing levels prompted the launch of a probe from city councilors in early April, MassLive reported.

“The standing issues of understaffing, overstretched resources, forced overtime and looming retirements at Boston Police is a public safety and public health emergency,” said City Councilor Ed Flynn.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com