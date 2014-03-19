National Law Enforcement Museum and International Spy Museum to Host DarkMarket & the FBI Agent who Became Master Splyntr

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Museum’s next Witness to History event: DarkMarket & the FBI Agent who Became Master Splyntr will be held at the International Spy Museum, on April 8, 2014, at 6:00 pm. The event will focus on how Agent J. Keith Mularski of the FBI’s Cyber Initiative & Resource Fusion Unit creatively masked his true identity and ran the site DarkMarket under the handle Master Splyntr, remaining undetected for two years.

With over 2,500 registered members at its peak, DarkMarket—a one-stop shop for selling stolen personal credit and identity information online—became a hub for underground criminal enterprise. Agent Mularski’s efforts were responsible for preventing millions in financial loss and resulted in 60 arrests worldwide.

At this Witness to History event, hear directly from Mularski about how he learned to log on and think like a crook to catch criminals. Joining Mularski is WIRED Magazine Investigations Editor Kevin Poulsen, an investigative reporter on the cyber crime beat, author of Kingpin: How One Hacker Took Over the Billion Dollar Cyber Crime Underground, and a former hacker himself.

J. Keith Mularski, Supervisory Special Agent, FBI

Kevin Poulsen, Investigations Editor, WIRED Magazine

Witness to History: DarkMarket & the FBI Agent who Became Master Splyntr

April 8, 2014

International Spy Museum

800 F Street, NW

Washington, DC 20004

Metro Green/Yellow/Red Line to Gallery Place/Chinatown Station

The Museum’s Witness to History program—generously funded by Target—began in June 2011 with a presentation by former Dallas (TX) Homicide Detective Jim Leavelle. Now in his 90s, Leavelle recounted his experience as the detective assigned to escort Lee Harvey Oswald, the suspect accused of assassinating President John F. Kennedy, on the day Oswald himself was shot and killed. Since the inaugural Witness to History event, seven more have been presented on topics ranging from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, to serial killers—specifically the case of the Green River Killer. Video recordings and photographs from the events are available to view on our website.

About the National Law Enforcement MuseumAuthorized by Congress in the year 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum will be a mostly-underground institution located adjacent to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC’s Judiciary Square. The Museum will tell the story of American law enforcement through high-tech interactive exhibits, comprehensive collection of artifacts, extensive resources for research, and diverse educational programming. Museum construction has commenced with a projected opening in 2016. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a private non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization established in 1984. The Memorial Fund is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of America’s law enforcement officers and to promoting officer safety. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Museum, visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org.

About the International Spy MuseumThe International Spy Museum is the only public museum in the United States solely dedicated to the tradecraft, history, and contemporary role of espionage and intelligence. Open since July 2002, the Museum features the largest collection of international espionage artifacts ever placed on public display. The mission of the International Spy Museum is to educate the public about espionage and intelligence in an engaging way and to provide a context that fosters understanding of their important role in and impact on current and historic events. The Museum’s permanent collection chronicles the history of espionage, from its inception, to the modern day challenges facing intelligence professionals worldwide in the 21st Century and the looming threat of Cyber War in Weapons of Mass Disruption. For more information, please visit www.spymuseum.org.