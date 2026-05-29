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BWC shows Chicago cops shoot through windshield during gunfire exchange with suspect

The officers were patrolling the area following a domestic disturbance call where a person was shot; when they located the suspect, a gunfight ensued

May 29, 2026 11:53 AM • 
Joanna Putman

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers shot and wounded an armed suspect after responding to a domestic disturbance call, body camera footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows.

Authorities said the incident began when officers were dispatched to a residence on Jan. 23 for a domestic-related disturbance. Before police arrived, the suspect allegedly fired a weapon inside the home, striking another person.

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As officers approached the area, they spotted the suspect walking before he turned into an alley. Officers followed in their patrol vehicle, and a confrontation followed.

According to investigators, the man and officers exchanged gunfire. Body camera footage released on May 27 shows both officers returning fire from inside the cruiser, striking the suspect.

The suspect then fled through a vacant lot before being apprehended a short distance away by the officers.

The individual was transported to a hospital in critical condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com