BWC shows Chicago cops shoot through windshield during gunfire exchange with suspect

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers shot and wounded an armed suspect after responding to a domestic disturbance call, body camera footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability shows.

Authorities said the incident began when officers were dispatched to a residence on Jan. 23 for a domestic-related disturbance. Before police arrived, the suspect allegedly fired a weapon inside the home, striking another person.

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As officers approached the area, they spotted the suspect walking before he turned into an alley. Officers followed in their patrol vehicle, and a confrontation followed.

According to investigators, the man and officers exchanged gunfire. Body camera footage released on May 27 shows both officers returning fire from inside the cruiser, striking the suspect.

The suspect then fled through a vacant lot before being apprehended a short distance away by the officers.

The individual was transported to a hospital in critical condition. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer-involved shooting.