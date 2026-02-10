REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
FBI

FBI releases images, video of possible Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect

FBI Director Kash Patel released previously unseen images showing the suspected captor of “TODAY” host Savannah Guthrie’s mother

February 10, 2026 04:09 PM
Affiliate Article 1 thumbnail - JP (2).png

FBI

By Brian Niemietz
New York Daily News

WASHINGTON — The FBI released video and photos Tuesday afternoon showing a person who may be involved in the disappearance of “TODAY” host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy Guthrie, from her home in Tuscon, Arizona.

FBI Director Kash Patel released the previously unseen images, which appear to have come from the missing woman’s doorbell camera, along with a plea for tips from the public.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” Patel wrote.

“Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he added.

MSNOW reported that the FBI had no plans to hold a press conference at this point.

The person in the video is wearing gloves and a mask, while carrying a backpack. Upon noticing a doorbell camera, the subject calmly seeks foliage from Guthrie’s porch area to try and obscure the lens.

Guthrie, 84, has been missing since Feb.1. She has a pacemaker and requires daily medication.

Savannah shared the FBI photos on Instagram.

“We believe she is still alive. Bring her home,” she wrote, alongside contact information for the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Pima County law enforcement also shared the images online. Authorities are expected to study the new evidence to develop a profile of a possible suspect.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters she and the President have reviewed the new footage.

“The prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah and her family at this time. We hope this person is found soon and that her mother is brought home safely,” Leavitt said.

This is a developing story.

