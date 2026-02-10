REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Ariz. PD welcomes 10th baby into the office under working parents program

The Chandler Police Department’s Baby at Work program allows new parents who work inside the station to bring children ages six weeks to six months into the office with them

February 10, 2026 12:04 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Screenshot 2026-02-10 111220.png

Chandler Police Department

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department is continuing its family-friendly “Baby at Work” program, allowing new parents who work inside the police station to bring their infants to the office in the first months after maternity or paternity leave, the agency stated.

Lt. Nicole Vasey, who returned to work with both of her sons through the program, said it helped her balance parenting and professional responsibilities. The initiative allows employees to bring babies aged six weeks to six months, provided the work environment is suitable.

| RELATED: Employee child care for law enforcement agencies

Vasey transformed her office into a temporary nursery equipped with a playpen, swing and refrigerator. A separate baby room is available for employees without private offices, complete with a crib, desk and other essentials.

“The purpose of this program is for you to bond and have that time with your child while still maintaining whatever position you have within the police department,” Lt. Vasey said.

The program is open to both mothers and fathers. Vasey, who led the department’s internal affairs unit, said supportive colleagues and leadership made the experience successful.

“Our Baby at Work program reflects our family-oriented values within the Chandler Police Department,” Chief Bryan Chapman said. “It creates a bridge between home and duty, while building a stronger, healthier department.”

Vasey’s younger son, Brenner, became the 10th child to participate in the program since its launch, a milestone highlighting its growing popularity.

“What a better morale booster and a way to show that you truly care about our families by allowing us to bring our newborns to work,” Lt. Vasey said.

Police Recruitment Wellness Women in Law Enforcement
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com