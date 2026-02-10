The Leadership Beat: ‘Listening to understand, not merely to respond’

The following content is part of Police1’s Police Leader Playbook, a resource aimed at helping new law enforcement leaders move beyond basic management and supervision skills and become inspirational leaders with integrity and passion. Through a handful of questions presented by Police1, veteran leaders reflect on their early days in leadership roles and offer advice, while newer leaders detail their experiences taking on a new position. Email editor@police1.com to offer your insights for the Police Leader Playbook.

Chief Carrie Ellis

Chief Carrie Ellis serves as the Chief of Police for the Central Texas College Police Department, where she leads a team of seven sworn officers and seven campus safety officers tasked with protecting students, faculty and staff across a vibrant college environment.

A native Texan who began her law enforcement journey at the Tarrant County College Police Academy, Ellis brings more than three decades of experience in public safety to her role. Before joining Central Texas College, she served for over 21 years with the City of Corinth Police Department in a variety of roles — from patrol officer and school resource officer to corporal and lieutenant — earning Officer of the Year honors in 2001 and Supervisor of the Year in 2009. Following her retirement from Corinth, she became the first female Chief of Police in Willow Park and led that department to accreditation under the Texas Police Chiefs Association.

Chief Ellis holds a Master of Public Administration from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences from Midwestern State University.

What was the incident or person in your career that put you on the path to becoming a chief?

My path to becoming a chief was shaped over more than 25 years in law enforcement rather than by any single moment or individual. During that time, I had the opportunity to work under exceptional leaders, as well as those whose approaches clarified the kind of leader I aspired to be. These experiences reinforced my belief that I could make a meaningful contribution to the profession and to the men and women who serve within it.

What do you (or did you) want to accomplish, improve or make better in your first 30 days as chief, 6 months as chief and year as chief?

My leadership philosophy is founded on principles of service, accountability and transparency. I am convinced that effective leadership commences with appreciating personnel, establishing explicit expectations and exemplifying leadership through actions. Consequently, I prioritize meeting with each employee individually and in a collective setting at the earliest opportunity. Without our employees, none of the other endeavors would be feasible. Another primary objective is to review critical policies and make necessary changes. Moving forward involves constant evaluation for improvement, guiding the agency to be the best that it can be.

How are you creating an organizational culture that people want to be a part of, to join and to stay?

Building an organizational culture that promotes camaraderie and retains high-quality employees starts with ensuring people know they are valued. Small but consistent acts of recognition, active listening and visible leadership help create an environment where employees feel respected and invested. Listening — to understand, not merely to respond — is essential, as is leading from the front.

How do you make major decisions such as implementing new policies or allocating resources?

Major decisions require research to ensure responsible use of public funds, awareness of liabilities and effective management of resources. In the public sector, resources are often limited and sometimes scarce. These decisions demand strong judgment and prioritization. New policies or updates can sometimes be very unpopular. It’s essential to gain support from the command level and mid-level managers so they can explain the “why.”

How do you demonstrate value-based leadership behaviors like honesty and integrity?

At each agency I have been privileged to lead; the team has always been a top priority. Early on, I meet individually and in group sessions with personnel to communicate expectations, establish direction and identify organizational needs. Working alongside the leadership team, we set priorities aligned with those needs. In one agency, initiating a new building project was a critical first-year objective. Throughout these transitions, I asked the team for trust — and worked every day to earn it.

Lightning leadership round

What is a leadership book, podcast or seminar you’ve found invaluable?

The best leadership instruction I have received is from the Leadership Command College at the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

How do you organize your schedule and stay on schedule?

Organizing my schedule is all about the calendar.

If you knew the budget request would be approved, what’s a big purchase you’d make for your department today?

The big purchase I would make today if approved is to replace our fleet of patrol vehicles.

What is one way leaders can show they care about their people?

One way leaders can show they care about people is by listening and showing empathy.

At the end of the workday, how do you recharge?

At the end of the day, I recharge by making a nice meal and relaxing with my husband and fur baby.