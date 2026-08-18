ICE proposes insurance assistance plan for 287(g) officers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering a plan to subsidize liability insurance for state and local officers carrying out immigration enforcement through 287(g) partnerships, the Associated Press reported.

Under the plan, individual officers or agencies would purchase personal liability insurance covering up to $500,000 per officer. Officers would then be reimbursed by the agency up to $250 per year per officer.

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Personal liability coverage could help officers afford legal fees, settlements and judgments.

The proposal was outlined in a document informing officials that it is considering hiring a contractor for outreach, training and communications support to its partner agencies, the Associated Press reported. ICE requested feedback from officials and partners concerning the proposal.

Details on timeline and cost have not yet been publicized.