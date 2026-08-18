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ICE proposes insurance assistance plan for 287(g) officers

Under the plan, individual officers would purchase personal liability insurance covering up to $500,000; officers would then be reimbursed by the agency up to $250 per year

August 18, 2026 12:55 PM • 
Joanna Putman
Immigration ICE Insurance

FILE - A federal agent wears an Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge in New York, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering a plan to subsidize liability insurance for state and local officers carrying out immigration enforcement through 287(g) partnerships, the Associated Press reported.

Under the plan, individual officers or agencies would purchase personal liability insurance covering up to $500,000 per officer. Officers would then be reimbursed by the agency up to $250 per year per officer.

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Personal liability coverage could help officers afford legal fees, settlements and judgments.

The proposal was outlined in a document informing officials that it is considering hiring a contractor for outreach, training and communications support to its partner agencies, the Associated Press reported. ICE requested feedback from officials and partners concerning the proposal.

Details on timeline and cost have not yet been publicized.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com