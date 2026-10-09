6 firearms training records mistakes that can come back to haunt your agency

By Richard O’Brien

Nobody joins a firearms training cadre because they love paperwork. Instructors want to be on the line coaching shooters, and documentation is the thing that happens afterward, if there’s time, if someone remembers. I understand the instinct completely. I also know where it leads, because the quality of a program’s records rarely gets tested on a normal day. It gets tested during an audit, a lawsuit or an accreditation review, usually years after the range day in question, when the instructor who ran it may be retired and memory is all that’s left.

Here are the six documentation mistakes I see most often and what solid programs do instead. None of the fixes require new software or a bigger budget. Most of them just require deciding, ahead of time, how the program handles its records.

1. Reconstructing records after the fact

The most common failure mode is also the most understandable one. The range day runs long, the score sheets go in a folder, and the actual record gets built later. Sometimes “later” is that evening. Sometimes it’s the following week, from memory and a stack of papers in an unknown order.

The problem is that reconstructed records look like reconstructed records. Uniform handwriting across a whole roster, entries dated days after the training, gaps filled with best guesses. In litigation, opposing counsel does not need to prove the training didn’t happen. They just need to make the documentation look unreliable, and a record built after the fact does that work for them.

What solid programs do instead: Documentation happens on the range, before anyone leaves. It doesn’t need to be elaborate. A complete roster, scores, the course of fire and the instructor’s signature, captured the same day, are worth more than a beautiful report written a week later.

2. Recording scores without the standard behind them

A spreadsheet that says “Smith, 87, pass” seems like a record. It isn’t much of one. Eighty-seven out of what? Against which course of fire? What was the passing threshold that year, and who set it? I’ve watched programs struggle to answer those questions about their own records from five years earlier because the qualification standard lived in a memo nobody kept.

Accreditation reviewers ask exactly this question, and so do plaintiffs’ experts: not “Did he pass?” but “What did passing mean?” If the standard can’t be produced, the score means whatever the other side says it means.

What solid programs do instead: Every recorded score points to the specific standard it was shot against, including the course of fire, the date that standard was adopted and the passing threshold. When the standard changes, the old version is kept, not overwritten.

3. Remedial training that happened but was never written down

Here’s an uncomfortable irony. The shooters who receive the most instructor attention often have the thinnest files. An officer struggles on the line, an instructor stays late working with them, and they come back and qualify. Good training. But if the extra work was never documented, the file shows a failure followed by a pass, with nothing in between.

That gap is dangerous in both directions. It deprives the program of proof that it responded to a known deficiency, which may become an important question in a negligent-training claim. And it deprives the instructor of credit for work they actually did.

What solid programs do instead: Remediation is documented from identification to closure. What was the deficiency, what was the plan, what sessions occurred and what result closed it out? If it isn’t written down, the program gets no credit for it.

4. No single authoritative record

Many programs don’t have a records problem so much as a versions problem. Scores exist on paper in a binder, in a spreadsheet on a shared drive and in a summary someone emailed to command staff, and the three don’t quite agree. When an auditor finds two conflicting numbers for the same qualification, every other record in the program becomes suspect, even the accurate ones.

What solid programs do instead: They designate one authoritative record and treat everything else as a copy. The format honestly matters less than the decision. A paper master file, a spreadsheet with a single owner or a dedicated records platform like BrassOps can each serve as the system of record. What can’t work is three of them at once. Pick one, name it in policy and make it the place where corrections happen.

5. Records that live with a person instead of the program

Every training unit has that one instructor who knows everything. Which officers have waivers, why the 2019 scores look odd, where the old rosters went. Their knowledge feels like an asset right up until they retire, and then it’s a hole. I’ve seen a separate but related version of this, too: records kept in a personal notebook or a private folder that leaves the building when the instructor does.

An institutional record that depends on a specific human being isn’t an institutional record. It’s a liability with a retirement date.

What solid programs do instead: Records belong to the program, are stored where the program controls them, and at least two people always know how the system works. If losing one person would take the documentation history with them, that’s the kind of vulnerability an accreditation review could expose.

6. Never testing whether you can actually produce a file

The final mistake is the quiet one. A program can go years believing its documentation is fine because nobody has ever asked for anything. Then a records request lands with a deadline, and the answer to “Pull Officer Jones’s complete training history” turns out to be a three-week archaeology project across binders, drives and email.

How long it takes to produce a complete file is one useful measure of a records program, and many agencies have never tested it.

What solid programs do instead: Once a year, they run the drill. Pick a random person, pull their complete training history and time it. Whatever breaks during that exercise is exactly what would have broken under subpoena, except now it’s fixable on the program’s own schedule.

The pattern underneath all six

Notice what these mistakes have in common. None of them come from bad training, and almost none come from carelessness. They come from documentation being treated as a burden to be minimized instead of a work product with its own standard. The programs that hold up under scrutiny aren’t the ones with the fanciest systems. They’re the ones that made recordkeeping light enough that instructors actually do it the same day, and deliberate enough that the record can speak for itself years later, when nobody who was on that range is around to explain it.

That’s the whole game. Write it down when it happens, tie it to a standard, keep one copy that counts, make it survive turnover and prove to yourself once a year that you can find it.

About the author

Richard O’Brien is an active law enforcement officer, supervising firearms instructor and founder of BrassOps, a firearms training and qualification records platform built for law enforcement. Learn more at brassops.com.