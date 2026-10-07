NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

‘Somebody’s gonna die tonight': Man fires round at Idaho officers before fatal OIS

“I’m going to come up there ... and I’m going to shoot you,” the man can be heard telling Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies

October 07, 2026 11:59 AM • 
Joanna Putman

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who fired a round toward deputies.

The Sept. 4 shooting began when a man called 911 to report that he was contemplating suicide and was armed.

Body camera video shows deputies arriving at the residence, where the caller and his parents lived. The subject was located in a downstairs area.

Deputies cleared the man’s parents to a safe area as the subject began yelling up at officers.

“Do not come down here,” the man can be heard saying.

After back-and-forth discussion, during which the man admitted that he had weapons, the man agreed to let a deputy come down and speak with him and stated that he would not shoot the deputy.

As deputies descended a stairway, they saw the man was holding a gun and ordered him to put it down. The man refused and became upset that more than one of them was approaching him. The deputies then backed away to the top of the stairs.

Officers continued to speak with the man from the upstairs area.

“Oh man, somebody’s gonna die tonight,” the man can be heard saying. “I’m going to come up there ... and then I’m going to shoot you,” he later said.

The man appeared at the bottom of the stairs with the gun. Deputies issued commands for him to drop the gun, and the man retreated into the basement again.

“Are you guys ready? Shoot me in the head,” the man said.

When he reappeared, still holding the gun, a deputy fired a shot.

The man retreated again, before appearing a third time, and fired a round toward deputies. Deputies opened fire, striking the man.

The deputies were not injured by gunfire. After the shots were fired, they secured the man and his firearm and began to render medical aid.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending
hqdefault.jpg
Body Camera
BWC released in arrest of United Healthcare CEO’s suspected killer
“That’s 100% him,” officers can be heard saying in the footage; Luigi Mangione pleaded guilty to federal stalking charges and faces life in prison
October 05, 2026 03:36 PM
US-NEWS-OFFDUTY-NYPD-DETECTIVE-STABBED-DURING-1-NY.jpg
Officer Safety
Off-duty NYPD detective stabbed during attempted robbery
The officer was stabbed up to seven times, sustaining wounds to his neck and torso, as he fought off the would-be robbers
October 05, 2026 04:36 PM
Screenshot 2026-10-06 100528.png
Body Camera
BWC: Man fires shots at Conn. officers during vehicle pursuit, officer returns fire through windshield
After the gunfire exchange, the man abandoned the vehicle and attempted to carjack an occupied vehicle; Hartford officers shot the suspect, rendered medical aid and took him into custody
October 06, 2026 10:09 AM
NYPD Officers Charged
Legal
Man convicted of first-degree attempted murder for shooting into marked NYPD cruiser
The man fired shots through his windshield as he drove at the cruiser head-on, with the bullets lodging in “on the inside ceiling, inches from the heads” of the three officers inside
October 06, 2026 11:12 AM
Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
92FS Ducato 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of iconic design
October 01, 2026 04:04 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com