‘Somebody’s gonna die tonight': Man fires round at Idaho officers before fatal OIS

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who fired a round toward deputies.

The Sept. 4 shooting began when a man called 911 to report that he was contemplating suicide and was armed.

Body camera video shows deputies arriving at the residence, where the caller and his parents lived. The subject was located in a downstairs area.

Deputies cleared the man’s parents to a safe area as the subject began yelling up at officers.

“Do not come down here,” the man can be heard saying.

After back-and-forth discussion, during which the man admitted that he had weapons, the man agreed to let a deputy come down and speak with him and stated that he would not shoot the deputy.

As deputies descended a stairway, they saw the man was holding a gun and ordered him to put it down. The man refused and became upset that more than one of them was approaching him. The deputies then backed away to the top of the stairs.

Officers continued to speak with the man from the upstairs area.

“Oh man, somebody’s gonna die tonight,” the man can be heard saying. “I’m going to come up there ... and then I’m going to shoot you,” he later said.

The man appeared at the bottom of the stairs with the gun. Deputies issued commands for him to drop the gun, and the man retreated into the basement again.

“Are you guys ready? Shoot me in the head,” the man said.

When he reappeared, still holding the gun, a deputy fired a shot.

The man retreated again, before appearing a third time, and fired a round toward deputies. Deputies opened fire, striking the man.

The deputies were not injured by gunfire. After the shots were fired, they secured the man and his firearm and began to render medical aid.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.