Target to Sponsor National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s National Police Week Activities

Target Corp. will serve as the lead sponsor of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s upcoming National Police Week ceremonies and events in Washington, DC, held May 11-17, 2014.

Target maintains a long-standing commitment to building strong, healthy and safe communities, and for the past eight years, has generously contributed to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in support of National Police Week each May. In addition, Target team members provide invaluable assistance to Memorial Fund staff by volunteering at the organization’s National Police Week retail center.

Target is also a major supporter of the upcoming National Law Enforcement Museum, scheduled to open across from the Memorial in Judiciary Square in Washington, D.C., in 2016. Target is the official sponsor of Take the Case, an exhibit slated for the Museum that will allow visitors to follow a trail of evidence from real crimes to “solve” one of three cases, working their way from the crime scene to the arrest and, finally, trial. As they track their case, visitors may learn about the work of detectives and how they coordinate with forensic scientists, medical examiners and prosecuting attorneys to solve a crime. Additionally, Target has sponsored nine events in the Museum’s Witness to History panel discussion series, which focuses on significant events in law enforcement history, conveyed through the insights of those who witnessed them.

“Target has been a very generous and steadfast supporter of the Memorial Fund and law enforcement community for many years,” said Memorial Fund Chairman & CEO Craig W. Floyd. “We thank our friends at Target for their continued support and dedication to help us tell the story of law enforcement while honoring our fallen heroes.”

This year, 286 names of fallen officers will be engraved on the National Memorial, including 100 officers who were killed in 2013, plus 186 who died in previous years. All 286 names will be formally dedicated on the Memorial during the 26th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the evening of May 13, during National Police Week. After this year’s names are engraved, there will be a total of 20,267 officers honored on the Memorial